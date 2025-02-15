[Watch] Kluang Driver Circled Roundabout “To Meet Sultan”, But He Was In The Wrong State

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

According to a video shared by TikTok user Naim Hassan, a driver in Kluang, Johor who spent over an hour continuously circling the Bulatan Mahkota roundabout, was hoping to get an audience with the Sultan.

In the video, the driver can be seen explaining that he kept going round and round, hoping to see the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and ask him to donate to all his multiracial friends throughout Malaysia for the sake of the poor people.

Naim, who uploaded the footage, said the people at the mosque had informed the driver that the Sultan was present, leading him to believe the Sultan was staying in the middle of the roundabout, which has a crown-like structure.

At the same time, the driver’s facial resemblance to the iconic character of Han Lue from the Fast and Furious franchise, known for his daring car stunts, has drawn comparisons from social media users.

They speculate that this may be the reason behind his car stunt at the roundabout.

Sultan Not Even In Johor

Some pointed out that the driver’s explanation doesn’t make sense, as Sultan Nazrin is from Perak, while the roundabout is located in Kluang, Johor.

The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the Perodua Axia driver obliviously circling the roundabout for an extended period, much to the bewilderment of other motorists.

Despite the lighthearted reactions, the incident has raised concerns about road safety and the need for better traffic management in the area.

Authorities have since intervened, with the police successfully bringing the driver’s circular journey to an end.

