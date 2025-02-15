School Worker Sentenced To 150 Years In Jail For Sexual Abuse Of Student

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A madrasah (Islamic religious school) worker was sentenced to 150 years in jail and 30 strokes of the cane for sexually abusing a male student last year.

Mohd Faizal Man, 45, pleaded guilty to 15 charges of sexual assault and oral sex against a 14-year-old boy at the madrasah in Air Papan, Mersing, between mid-May 2024 and 31 October 2024.

The single father was sentenced by the Sessions Court, with Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan handing down the lengthy jail term.

Mohd Faizal was also ordered to undergo counselling during his incarceration and be placed under police supervision for a year after his release.

According to the facts of the case, the victim’s family filed a police report after the boy refused to return to the madrasah on 29 January.

The victim claimed that he had experienced pain in his rectum since being placed in the same room as the accused at the end of April 2024 and alleged that he was repeatedly molested at night while sleeping.

The police arrested Mohd Faizal on 30 January.

Harsh Sentence Highlights Urgent Need for Reform in Religious Institutions

The court sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and two strokes of the cane for each charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Tragically, this case is not an isolated incident.

It follows a series of sexual offence cases involving religious institutions, the most prominent being the Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) scandal last year.

The scandal involves allegations of child neglect and sexual abuse at children’s homes associated with GISB, leading to significant legal actions against its members.

The public is questioning where the sense of morality and responsibility has gone.

Apakah pelajar kita tak selamat langsung? Di Ikhwan kena liwat! Di tahfiz kena liwat! Mana pi Iman anda! pic.twitter.com/Rb3tUSbENJ — *ZAKA NAIK ikut suka ati dia 😎! (@SSSMsian) September 16, 2024

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kosmo.

