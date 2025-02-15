[Photos] The Vibrant Tapestry of Thaipusam: A Pilgrimage Through Batu Caves

From the shaving of heads to the piercing of flesh, the acts of penance and devotion on display reveal the profound spiritual connection these pilgrims seek to forge with the divine.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
It is a spectacle that defies description, a swirling, kaleidoscopic display of faith, devotion, and the sheer power of human resilience.
The following images, captured through the lens, offer a glimpse into the extraordinary celebration of Thaipusam at the Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.