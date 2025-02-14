[Watch] Malaysians Held Hostage In Laos For 80,000 Chinese Yuan Ransom Rescued After Tense Negotiations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three Malaysians were rescued after being taken hostage by human traffickers in the Golden Triangle area of Laos.

The victims’ families turned to activist Azirul Safiq Sazali from the Malaysian Humanitarian Organisation (MHO), who acted as a spokesperson to negotiate with the syndicate.

The traffickers initially demanded 80,000 Chinese yuan (approximately RM48,700) as ransom for the release of the three Malaysians.

However, Azirul took a firm stance, challenging the traffickers as seen in a video on TikTok.

“Release them immediately; you won’t get even eight yuan from us,” Azirul can be heard saying in the video, also challenging the traffickers to come and collect the money in Vientiane, the Laos capital, if they dare.

Trafficking Woes Remain in Golden Triangle

The tough negotiation tactics employed by Azirul appear to have paid off, as the hostages were eventually released unharmed.

Social media users praised Azirul’s resolute approach, commending him for standing up to the human traffickers and ensuring the safe return of the Malaysians.

In 2022, over 700 Malaysians have been reported to have been misled by human traffickers and are imprisoned in Laos, facing severe abuse.

The Golden Triangle region, which encompasses parts of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, has seen a rise in human trafficking, particularly in call centres where victims are exploited for scams.

Efforts are continuously made to rescue Malaysians trapped in these trafficking situations as organizations like the MHO conduct operations to save victims.

In the latest effort, Myanmar authorities rescued 260 foreign victims, including 15 Malaysians, from call centre syndicates in Myawaddy and transferred them to Thailand for deportation.

READ MORE: Rescued From Human Trafficking, Malaysian Meets Tragic End In Myanmar

READ MORE: From Hope To Horror: Sickly Woman Falls For Job Scam, Ends Up In Myanmar

READ MORE: Malaysian Slave Labour Forced To Eat Rat Meat While In Myanmar

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.