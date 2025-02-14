[Watch] Couple Caught On CCTV Swiping Found Bank Card, Spending RM400

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Footages of a couple joyfully shopping and spending using a “found” bank card in Johor Bahru have gone viral online, sparking public outrage.

A woman, Yong Sofia Yusof, reported that her debit card was left in a ride-hailing car and was subsequently used by a couple to make RM400 worth of purchases.

When she traced the couple through CCTV footage, they denied “stealing” the card but promised to return the money spent.

However, they did not follow through, prompting the woman to lodge a police report and share the CCTV evidence on social media.

Splurging with a Lost Debit Card

Yong Sofia’s post stated that on 3 February, she used the debit card at the Sultan Iskandar Building (Johor Causeway CIQ) before taking a ride-hailing car back home, unaware that the card was left in the vehicle.

Over the next two days, she discovered unauthorized transactions amounting to around RM400 on the card.

Unbeknownst to her, the couple had used her lost debit card for purchases at different locations on 4 and 5 February, captured on CCTV footage at shopping malls.

Yong Sofia initially checked the CCTV to find where she had dropped the card but was shocked to see the couple joyfully using her hard-earned money.

The CCTV footage shows the couple, with a young child, happily shopping at a supermarket and home goods store, laughing and smiling as they made their purchases.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.