[Watch] Chap Goh Meh Chaos: Greedy Goons Or Potential Matchmaking Masterminds?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent Chap Goh Meh celebration at the Tow Boo Kong temple in Butterworth, Penang, took an unexpected turn, with a pair of individuals catching the attention of onlookers.

These two guys were spotted scooping up a bunch of mandarin oranges from a pool and carefully recording their numbers with handphones.

Onlookers quickly called them out, urging the pair not to be so greedy and to leave some mandarin oranges for others.

During the Chap Goh Meh festivities, the tradition is for young eligible singles to write their phone numbers on the mandarin oranges and toss them into a pool.

The goal is for others to pick up the oranges and find a potential match.

However, these two individuals seemed more interested in collecting the numbers than participating in the age-old matchmaking ritual.

Speculation Swirls Over Motives

This rather strange behaviour has left the community scratching their heads and cracking some good-natured jokes.

“Looks like someone’s trying to win big this Lunar New Year!” quipped one commenter as the news quickly spread on social media.

“I hope they at least left some for the rest of us to try our luck!”

Others couldn’t resist poking a bit of fun at the scavengers’ antics.

“Or maybe they’re scouting for the next big orange-selling business!”

Some said the pair might end up with the contact details of insurance agents and other product salespeople instead.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.