[Watch] Axia Driver Goes Round And Round Kluang Roundabout For Hours, Prompting Police Intervention

Not many people like driving around the roundabout but sometimes it’s unavoidable. Unfortunately for a Perodua Axia driver, someone spotted them repeatedly driving around the roundabout without exiting in Kluang. The hazard lights were also on.

The matter was worrying enough until the police were called in to check on the situation. Based on Kluang Hari Ini’s TikTok post, the police eventually managed to stop the car.

However, the cause of the driver driving in this manner has not been made known.

Netizens had their theories as to why the driver drove around the roundabout without stopping.

Some joked that the driver was afraid to go home because the wife wanted to talk once he was home. Others think it was a rented car and the driver was trying to finish off the petrol. Another theory mentioned maybe the driver wanted to claim for mileage.

Another netizen believed the driver was caught driving repeatedly in a circle because his wife failed to read the Waze directions correctly. Maybe Waze is rerouting?

The other theories included a faulty brake, a stuck steering wheel, and the driver feeling stressed and thus, deep in thought.

Is it wrong to repeatedly drive around the roundabout?

The video made some wonder if it’s wrong to drive around the roundabout repeatedly and why worry about the driver. A netizen explained that the driver could be in trouble so it’s safer to alert the authorities to make sure.

Another netizen also pointed out that someone they knew drove similarly due to the deteriorating faculties of the mind.

In another post, some commenters claimed, with videos, they had seen the same driver driving around the roundabout since 10am, complete with the hazard lights on.

One claimed they tried to follow the driver slowly from the back and honked at the driver to stop but he didn’t.

Hopefully, the driver can get the help they need, if required.

