Tragic Fate Of Pahang Food Seller: Murdered During COD Run

A 37-year-old woman e-commerce seller is suspected to have been murdered, with her body found dumped by a river in Kuantan, Pahang.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu disclosed in a statement that the victim was found dead by the river near Tanjung Lumpur bridge around 12:45 pm on Thursday (13 February).

Her identity has since been confirmed as Norshamira Zainal, and the police have identified a suspect.

The suspect was previously a customer who had placed orders with the victim.

Meanwhile, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman stated that the victim’s body showed signs of injury, and her valuables, including gold jewellery, were missing.

“The victim’s body underwent an autopsy this morning, and the police will confirm the cause of death and continue investigating the motive for the crime,” he said, adding that the victim lived in Sungai Isap and had a five-year-old son with her husband.

The police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder).

Victim’s Husband: Wife Went Out to Deliver Orders, Then Tragedy Struck

The 31-year-old husband of the victim, Mohammad Afiq Akhmal Nudin, said in an interview at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) that his wife was running a chilli paste business, and he worked at a factory in Inderapura.

They have been married for five years and have a five-year-old son.

My wife would usually prepare the orders on Wednesdays to Fridays and personally deliver them. On Wednesday evening, she went out, and she contacted me around 7:30 pm, saying she would be back around 10:30 pm.

However, he only realized his wife had not returned home the following day, around 5 am, and then informed his father-in-law and searched for her with friends.

They found her car near the Tanjung Lumpur Bridge, and later, his friend discovered her body by the river.

Pahang Sultan Visits Victim’s Husband, Expresses Grief and Demands Justice

In a poignant display of compassion and leadership, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, comforted Mohammad Afiq at the hospital.

The Sultan was visibly emotional and shed tears during the visit.

His Majesty the Sultan wishes for the suspect to be apprehended immediately and for appropriate punishment to be meted out if found guilty of the murder.

Also present at the visit were Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Utusan Malaysia and Sinar Harian.

