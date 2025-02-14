Identical Triplets Getting Pictures Taken For School Confuses Photo Shop Owner

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Having a child can be very difficult on any parent, let alone having twins which may cause confusion at times. Now imagine having triplets who are identical.

Triplets are quite rare, occurring naturally in 1 out of 10,000 pregnancies. So, it’s quite a neat thing to have identical triplets, that is until you start forgetting which is which.

One Malaysian family has shared their topsy-turvy experience when they were getting their triplets’ photos taken at a photo shop.

Chaos ensues as the shop owner misprints their photos

A video circulating on social media shows the family at a photo printing shop to get pictures of the triplets for their kindergarten applications.

The video caption tells viewers that the “aunty” at the shop had misprinted the photos, as she had printed photos of the same triplet more than once.

The girls’ father had to check the printed photos one by one just to make sure that the shop had printed each of his daughter’s pictures.

Meanwhile, the triplets can be seen roaming around in the shop, oblivious to the confusion they have brought upon the adults.

https://twitter.com/kamaghul/status/1889918413927219478

Netizens amused by the confusion

Looking to the comments section, many users found the situation hilarious as havoc unfolded in the photo shop and wondering themselves on how to tell the children apart.

Some even shared humorous solutions, such as taking a photo of one of the triplets and making nine copies.

Meanwhile, other users were also wondering how to tell them apart and giving ideas on how to do so, such as this user who suggested dressing the triplets in different-coloured outfits.

As you can see, having identical triplets can be both fun and confusing. What would you do if you had three children that looked exactly alike?

