[Watch] Multi-Racial Response To Child’s Escalator Accident In Penang Mall Captures Malaysian Spirit

When a young boy’s shoe got caught in an escalator, help came from Malaysians of all races – a Chinese couple offered comfort, an Indian man helped cut open the shoe and a Malay shop assistant provided ice packs.

The grateful mother took to Facebook to thank all these “Malaysian superheroes” who came to her son’s aid.

The incident occurred recently at Queensbay Mall in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

The mother was riding the escalator with her family from the second floor to the first floor when her 8-year-old son’s right foot suddenly became trapped in the side of the escalator.

She recalled immediately realizing something was wrong and screaming for help.

A Mother’s Nightmare and Strangers’ Kindness

While her husband and father attempted to free her son, the shoe became more tightly wedged, and the escalator continued running.

Thankfully, my sister managed to press the escalator’s emergency stop button, but my son’s foot was still trapped, and he was in pain.

The mother then called the Fire and Rescue Department for help.

During this time, a Chinese couple helped comfort the child and reminded everyone to stay calm.

Reality vs Rhetoric: A Glimpse of Genuine Malaysian Harmony

Her post has since gained significant attention online, resonating with many who see it as a powerful example of Malaysia’s multicultural harmony in action.

The incident stands out as a refreshing counterpoint to often-challenging discussions about racial relations in the country.

While politicians frequently stir controversial racial narratives for political mileage, this incident demonstrates how ordinary Malaysians of different ethnicities naturally coexist and cooperate in their daily lives, unburdened by the divisive rhetoric that often dominates political discourse.

Puak ini memang juara politik identiti. Mereka sengaja timbulkan perbezaan dan ingin membeza-bezakan rakyat negara ini mengikut ras dan agama.



Rakyat Malaysia telah lama hidup bersama dan harmoni sekian lama. Politik identiti harus ditolak dan diharamkan. — Yusoff Bachek (@mohayusba) February 11, 2025

Beyond its message of unity, the viral post has also started important discussions about escalator safety.

Parents have been sharing safety tips in the comments section, reminding others to hold children’s hands while on escalators and to keep a safe distance from the sides.

Some recommend teaching children to stand still on escalators, wear proper footwear, and stay clear of the edges where shoes can get caught.

