[Watch] Jurassic Petani: Road Sign Becomes Viral Sensation After Mysterious “Dinosaur” Appears

A standard wildlife crossing sign in Sungai Petani has evolved into something far more prehistoric.

Local motorists were doing double-takes after spotting what appeared to be a velociraptor (the dangerous dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park film franchise) warning sign along Jalan Kuala Ketil, approximately 5,000km away from any actual dinosaurs (and about 65 million years too late).

The modified sign became an overnight sensation on TikTok, with one driver’s bemused reaction video racking up likes and comments.

Usually, road signs warning of wildlife crossings show cows and sheep, but in Sungai Petani, it’s special – there’s a T-Rex dinosaur in the forest. No joke, there’s a T-Rex in Sungai Petani.

Wildlife Department Debunks Prehistoric Prankster

But before you pack your Jurassic Park survival gear, the Kuala Muda Wildlife Department has stepped in to crush our dinosaur dreams.

The department confirmed that some creative prankster had originally modified a humble monkey crossing sign into something more… extinct.

They removed the damaged sign and will replace it with a new one soon.

Remember, while Malaysia’s wildlife is impressive, if you spot a dinosaur on your commute, it’s probably best to double-check your coffee’s expiration date.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

