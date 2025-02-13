Twitterjaya Slams “Viral Account” For Sharing Mines Swimming Video Without Context

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s always important to give context to whatever message you wish to convey, lest it brings up negative ideas from others. At the same time, thinking before you act, say, or even comment on something is equally important.

For example, when you post something on social media, give as much context as you can or else people might get the wrong idea when viewing the content. Some might even use it as a means to spread hate and racism towards others.

Just a video of a man swimming

A video recently uploaded by Isu Semasa Viral on X (formerly Twitter) shows a man happily swimming in what appears to be a canal.

The short five-second clip was captioned “Why didn’t anyone inform that we can now swim at The Mines?” referring to the canal that runs through the The Mines Shopping Mall in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

Netizens say the video is inviting racism

Without further context to the video other than the above, many netizens were angry at the Twitter account admin for posting something that would seemingly invite racism.

Luckliy for us, Twitter has a neat feature that actually adds context to the post from other users, which looks like this:

One angry user shared a screenshot of The Mines’ instagram page showing the exact same video but with more information in the caption.

It turns out, the man swimming was an event organiser who was in the process of setting up a floating stage in the mall’s canal for their Chap Goh Meh event.

If there’s anything we could all learn from this, is that it’s best to not make assumptions and always provide context.

After all, the internet is a wild place where anything could go wrong, sometimes even when you don’t intend for bad things to happen.

