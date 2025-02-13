This Kampung Baru Man Made History With Canada’s RCMP And Is Now A Senator

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

From a 16-year-old Malaysian immigrant to Canada’s newest senator, Baltej Singh Dhillon’s journey exemplifies a remarkable tale of perseverance and breaking barriers.

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Baltej’s appointment as an independent senator for British Columbia in a statement.

The appointment marked another milestone for the Malaysian-born trailblazer who first made headlines in 1991 as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP) first turbaned officer.

Baltej shared the moment on social media, crediting his older brother and sister-in-law’s support for helping the family persevere.

From a young boy who moved to Canada at 16 with my mother and two younger sisters, with limited means, and the steadfast support of my older brother and sister-in-law, we persevered through many challenges.

During his three-decade career with the RCMP, Baltej led several high-profile investigations, including the Air India Flight 182 tragedy and the Robert Pickton serial killer case.

Champion of Change: Baltej’s Journey Beyond the Badge

Beyond law enforcement, Baltej, who is from Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur, has steadfastly advocated diversity and inclusion.

Since 2019, he has worked with British Columbia’s anti-gang agency while remaining active in youth leadership programs.

Baltej’s achievements have earned him numerous accolades, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and honorary doctorates from two Canadian universities.

His appointment to the Senate comes through Canada’s merit-based selection process, introduced in 2016 to ensure senators remain independent and capable of addressing national challenges.

When I taught there I shared with my students the story of Baltej Singh Dhillon and his career with the RCMP. Many did not know that he was born in Malaysia.



One of my neighbours & fellow local advocates was a Punjabi guy with a Harley who caught a few thieves on his motorbike. — Moaz Ahmad (@yyzMYA) November 19, 2022

For many in Malaysia’s multicultural society, Baltej’s success story inspires, demonstrating how cultural heritage and professional excellence can go hand in hand on the global stage.

His appointment highlights a growing list of Malaysians making significant impacts abroad.

