Myvi Makes History: Owner Drives to Snowy Regions Of China

Perodua Myvi has achieved another remarkable feat as a Malaysian owner who drove it all the way to China.

Muhammad Fuad Ashaari shared photos in the “Myvi 3rd Generations Club Malaysia” Facebook group, showcasing his Myvi journey to Deqin, China.

Deqin, a remote Chinese town near Tibet, some 4,500km from Kuala Lumpur, is notorious for its harsh terrain and freezing climate.

In one of Ashaari’s photos, Myvi’s windshield and body were covered with a thin layer of snow.

In contrast, another photo showed the car parked in front of a “Welcome to Deqin” sign, marking this extraordinary journey.

“Taking my Myvi to cold regions for travel… This car conquered China’s roads without any problems,” he wrote.

Malaysian Pride Meets Practical Queries

Many expressed surprise at the Malaysian-made car’s successful journey to China.

“Did you make any modifications to the Myvi to adapt to the cold climate?”

“Salute to you, brother! Bringing a Malaysian brand to China!”

Some were curious about the specific travel arrangements, while others found humour in this achievement.

“If the windshield cracks, can it be replaced directly in China?”

King of Malaysian Roads: The Myvi Legacy

From its humble beginnings in 2005 to becoming Malaysia’s automotive folk hero, the Perodua Myvi has transcended its role as a mere vehicle to emerge as a cultural phenomenon.

The affordable compact car by Daihatsu quickly won Malaysian hearts with its quality and value, making it a common sight on local roads.

But the Myvi’s legendary durability has elevated it from a popular choice to an internet sensation.

Viral photos and videos showcase the car emerging surprisingly unscathed from seemingly impossible situations – from navigating deep floods to surviving bizarre accidents that would typically devastate other vehicles.

These incredible feats have spawned countless memes and stories online, earning it the affectionate title “King of Malaysian Roads” and cementing its reputation as more than just a car but a symbol of Malaysian resilience and reliability.

