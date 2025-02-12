[Watch] Lost And Found: Chinese Couple Apologizes For Honeymoon Flight Incident In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Chinese couple who made headlines for their disruptive behaviour on a flight during their Malaysian honeymoon have publicly apologized today.

Xu Jianfeng and Shi Qian were reunited at the hospital, where they embraced tearfully while expressing deep remorse for the incident that caused flight delays and public concern.

The Chinese couple who caused public concern during their Malaysian honeymoon have finally reunited after three days of separation. Video: (Xiaohongshu/食玩咖)

The couple issued a public apology through the media.

My wife and I lost emotional control at the airport due to personal relationship issues, causing flight delays and negative public attention. We sincerely apologize for this and hope others can learn from our mistake.

From Role-Play to Reality: Couple Faces Legal Consequences

The couple had been separated for several days following the 9 February incident, receiving treatment in different sections of Serdang Hospital – one in the emergency department and the other in a ward.

Xu was released from the hospital around 7:40 PM yesterday (11 February) and was taken to the police station for a two-hour statement recording before being granted temporary release.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a “hypnosis game” where Xu played the “King of the Universe” while his wife acted as an “AI robot,” leading to their erratic behaviour.

The couple said they would never dare to play such games again.

READ MORE: Chinese Couple Goes Missing In Malaysia, Fails To Show Up For Flight Home

READ MORE: Missing 14-Year-Old From Johor Found At Penang Snooker Center

READ MORE: Missing 15-Year-Old Found After Disappearing During Lion Dance Performance Three Days Ago

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.