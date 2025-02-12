TRP
Now Reading
[Watch] Fireworks Stall Explosion Rocks Cheras Shopping District, Destroys Luxury MPV
TRP
TRP

[Watch] Fireworks Stall Explosion Rocks Cheras Shopping District, Destroys Luxury MPV

The incident, captured in viral social media videos, showed fireworks shooting across the parking lot as panicked shoppers fled the scene.

by
February 12, 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fireworks stall erupted in flames Tuesday night (11 February) at Dataran Perniagaan Cheras C180, triggering a spectacular but dangerous display as inventory exploded and rained burning projectiles onto nearby vehicles.

The 9:53 PM blast left five vehicles, including a Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV completely gutted.

A Perodua Bezza, Proton Saga, and two motorcycles were also destroyed in the inferno .

According to eyewitnesses, the entire stall went up like a powder keg, starting with a series of explosions.

Fireworks started shooting in all directions and everyone just started running.

@jimmypaul42

♬ Fire truck siren 01-07 (distant)(1302295) – OtoLogic

Questions Mount After Latest Klang Valley Fireworks Disaster

Firefighters from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn station battled the blaze with three fire engines, arriving to find the stall fully engulfed and secondary fires spreading to parked vehicles.

The intensity of the fire and continuous explosions of firework inventory made the initial approach extremely challenging, said the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

While no casualties were reported, the incident raises serious questions about the storage and retail of fireworks in commercial areas.

This marks the latest in a series of firework-related incidents in Klang Valley during the Chinese New Year festive period, prompting calls for stricter regulations.

READ MORE: [Watch] One Dead, 43 Vehicles Destroyed In Dual Sentul Fires

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd