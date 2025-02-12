[Watch] Fireworks Stall Explosion Rocks Cheras Shopping District, Destroys Luxury MPV

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fireworks stall erupted in flames Tuesday night (11 February) at Dataran Perniagaan Cheras C180, triggering a spectacular but dangerous display as inventory exploded and rained burning projectiles onto nearby vehicles.

The 9:53 PM blast left five vehicles, including a Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV completely gutted.

A Perodua Bezza, Proton Saga, and two motorcycles were also destroyed in the inferno .

According to eyewitnesses, the entire stall went up like a powder keg, starting with a series of explosions.

Fireworks started shooting in all directions and everyone just started running.

Questions Mount After Latest Klang Valley Fireworks Disaster

Firefighters from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn station battled the blaze with three fire engines, arriving to find the stall fully engulfed and secondary fires spreading to parked vehicles.

The intensity of the fire and continuous explosions of firework inventory made the initial approach extremely challenging, said the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

While no casualties were reported, the incident raises serious questions about the storage and retail of fireworks in commercial areas.

This marks the latest in a series of firework-related incidents in Klang Valley during the Chinese New Year festive period, prompting calls for stricter regulations.

rumah aku tak sampai 500m kot dr balai polis. semalam main sampai kul 1 lbh, tak dengar ke?



aku okay je klu nk main mercun ni, tapi jgn lah smpai kul 1 masih bising mcm perang. main la awal. bangun pagi, bersepah sampah atas jalan.



and this applies to all, bukan CNY saja! https://t.co/HbEUQVUcyn — @Yey (@shahril_yey) February 6, 2025

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.

