Thanks To Interracial Marriage, The Kids In This KL Family Speaks 4 Languages

For this mom and doctor, Siti Hajar Mohd Haniff, language is an important part of her children’s upbringing, and together with her husband, they want their kids to be fluent in their mother tongues.

Individuals who can speak and understand multiple languages hold quite an advantage over others who only know one or two.

Not only does it allow them to communicate with others more easily, it also gives them an upper hand at work since they have better language skills.

Fluent in four different languages

This is true for Siti Hajar’s three children who have excellent command and comprehension of four different languages, thanks to interracial marriage.

Through a video shared by @hajarangelique on TikTok, her three children can be heard communicating in Tamil, Hakka, Malay, and English.

According to the mother, her husband is Chindian as a result of mixed-race marriage where his father is Chinese while his mother is Indian.

Siti Hajar and her husband were blessed with two sons and one daughter after they were married.

In the video she shared, Siti Hajar and her in-laws can be seen having dinner at home together.

A few moments later, her daughter can be heard asking for some food from her grandmother in Bahasa Melayu. After receiving the food, the daughter then spoke in Tamil and English.

Making sure they retain their native language

Besides being fluent in Malay, Tamil, and English, the children also understand their grandfather when he speaks in Hakka.

“In mixed-race marriages, languages become mixed too. It’s important to know your native language,” Siti Hajar said, adding that it’s not easy to teach children this many languages yet they still try.

“Since my husband is fluent in six languages, I hope our children will follow suit,” she added.

Looking at Siti Hajar’s TikTok account, she shares a lot about her unique family who live in peace and harmony.

Impressed by her childrens’ language skills

Siti Hajar’s content has inspired many users on TikTok, who admire her family’s togetherness.

In the comments section, netizens are impressed with her childrens’ ability to speak and understand multiple languages.

There are even those who say her family is really lucky to be able to learn some of the many languages spoken in the country.

A few users also enjoyed listening to the children speak and share experiences that are relatable to them.

