Missing Polytechnic Student: Police Seek Public Help In Johor Bahru

Police are seeking public assistance in locating Nur Alya Atiqah Muhamad Fitri, 18, a Metro Polytechnic student who has been missing since 3 February.

The teenager was last seen at Metro Polytechnic on Jalan Suria 19, Taman Putera, at approximately 11:30 AM on Feb 3, according to Johor Bahru (South) police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat.

Physical description:

Complexion: Fair

Height: 150cm

Weight: 45kg

Appearance: Shoulder-length black curly hair

A police report was filed on the same day she went missing.

Power of Social Media: A New Hope in Missing Person Searches

The public is encouraged to report any information about Nur Alya’s whereabouts to the nearest police station or contact the South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters hotline at 07-2182323.

The case has gained significant attention on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, where posts about her disappearance have been widely shared over the past few days.

This is the latest in a series of cases of missing persons reported nationwide.

Social media awareness has proven crucial in several recent cases, with multiple missing individuals being successfully located after their cases went viral online.

