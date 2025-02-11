[Watch] Passenger Questions Malaysia Airline’s Peculiar 3 AM Snack Service That Nobody Asked For

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysia Airlines passenger recently shared a sleep-deprived story that’s equally hilarious and frustrating.

Because who doesn’t want to be jolted awake at 3 AM to make the crucial life decision between chicken or potato puffs?

According to the passenger’s social media post, just as they had finally drifted into the sweet embrace of airplane sleep (a rare achievement that deserves its own medal), they were unceremoniously awakened by eager cabin crew members wielding boxes of pastries.

“I just slept 40 minutes ago, and they wake me up – ‘Ma’am ma’am, we have curry puff, you want chicken puff or potato puff?'” the passenger recounted, probably still traumatized by the Great Puff Awakening of 2025.

To Puff Or Not To Puff: A Midnight Dilemma

But here’s where it gets even better – in a plot twist that surprised no one, most passengers left their complimentary 3 AM puffs untouched.

Turns out, people prefer sleep over random midnight pastries. Who knew?

The irony was watching boxes of untouched puffs being collected later, the passenger noted.

In the grand hierarchy of air travel needs, uninterrupted sleep apparently ranks below surprise pastries.

Sweet dreams… or not.

