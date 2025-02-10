[Watch] Mum’s Struggle With Crowded KLCC Lifts Sparks Support from Fellow Parents & Others

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fellow parent joins the chorus of other families with young children complaining about packed lifts or escalators in shopping malls.

TikTok user Iman Azman shared her frustration waiting for an empty lift at Suria KLCC while she had a child in her arms and a double stroller with her.

She said the lifts were packed with able-bodied and healthy workers on their lunch break. When the lift opened, they looked at her but no one made way for her.

She told herself to wait for the next one. When the second lift was also full, she pointed out that the lifts are prioritised for the elderly, babies in strollers, and wheelchair users.

Fortunately for her, some people in the lift empathised with her and stepped out after realising the error of their ways. She could finally bring her children into the lift and head to their destination.

@iman.azman I don't think you'll understand the delicate decorum of elevator protocol until you've been pregnant, with elderly and/or children and/or are with strollers or wheelchairs. Able-bodied people, please take the escalators. Trust me, if I didn't HAVE to take the lift, I wouldn't – it takes so long to get on one. ♬ original sound – Iman Azman

Her frustration was supported by other people such as Twitter user Tatty Hassan. Tatty advised others to be mindful and give way to pregnant women, parents with young children with/without strollers, and the elderly in lifts.

She said that compared to those on the priority list, everyone else can use the escalators or wait for another lift. They can also walk to the lifts that are further away and less busy.

The issue also shone a light on the plight of disabled people, especially those who travel in wheelchairs. Like parents with strollers, wheelchair users had to fight for a space in the lifts.

Another Twitter user shared how his wife who’s wheelchair-bound once scolded the people in the lift but most pretended not to hear her.

The discourse also touched upon the laziness of Malaysians. Some users brought up how some people use the lift although they just went up or down one floor.

Strangely, waiting and using a lift takes longer than walking and riding the escalators, yet this issue persists.

Additionally, the conversation brought up another point in lift etiquette. For those unaware, remember to let the people inside the lift exit first before barging in.

If you’re waiting for the lift, please do not stand right in front of the doors to prevent people from leaving the lift.

Common sense. Kalau sihat walafiat, nampak orang pregnant / bawak stroller / wheelchair, orang tua-tua, bagi je lah jalan kat dorang dulu.



U ada deadline ke kena sampai dekat Kinokuniya sebelum minit keberapa? Kena tembak ke kalau lambat? Tunggu je lah seround lagi. https://t.co/lGWUqHsUxP — Tatty H. (@tattyhassan) February 8, 2025

Or better yet, naik je lah escalator kalau benda tu tak rosak? Or cari lift kat tempat lain yang kurang sesak? Sihat tubuh badan tapi tak malu gaduh dengan orang yang memang diberi priority, just because rasa entitled? Takde tamadun. — Tatty H. (@tattyhassan) February 8, 2025

her complaint aside, tak faham aku orang yang sihat walafiat sibuk nak naik lif padahal escalator bersepah. masalah bukan newborn je, OKU wheelchair and orang tua pun susah nak dapat naik lif sebab dorang ni. naik escalator bukan ko kena mendaki pun 🤨 — hesh ay en ai ッINFINITEinKL D-12 (@inseqyo) February 7, 2025

Wife I wheelchair bound. The amount of people malas nak climb the escalator memang banyak. Pernah je my wife yell kat mereka. But as you know… most buat tak heran pun. — Haze lee hardy (@ssbm04) February 8, 2025

true that..me as an OKU tetap pkai escalator if tgh crowded sbb kita tgn sebelah je tak function, kaki suma ok je..this is all common sense kot..bg priority dkt those yg lebih memerlukan. sama jugak mcm naik train or bus..tak fhm yg mna sihat tubuh badan tu mcm tak reti fikir — Rae-Ø 🫎🦌🐧 (@kuzaNeoLystic03) February 8, 2025

Kadang2 orang Malaysia memang pemalas. Setakat nak naik satu tingkat pun nak naik lift. Kadang2 kalau terserempak dengan orang2 macam ni memang aku maki je — Nik (@Nik_Amirr) February 8, 2025

Hahaha pernah one time dkat mytown ada couples terus terjah masuk lift when my husband and parents yg lain baru nk keluar dri that lift, we with strollers and i just shouted "sabarlah! Orang nk keluar" and that guy mcm "eh yeke sorry" wtf yeke sorry? 😭 its obvious kot — Madame Halisya (@ribenamonstee) February 8, 2025

