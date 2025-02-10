[Watch] Mum’s Struggle With Crowded KLCC Lifts Sparks Support from Fellow Parents & Others

TRP
Parents travelling with young children and strollers have complained about the recurring issue of crowded lifts before and touched upon lift etiquette.

February 10, 2025

A fellow parent joins the chorus of other families with young children complaining about packed lifts or escalators in shopping malls.

TikTok user Iman Azman shared her frustration waiting for an empty lift at Suria KLCC while she had a child in her arms and a double stroller with her.

She said the lifts were packed with able-bodied and healthy workers on their lunch break. When the lift opened, they looked at her but no one made way for her. 

She told herself to wait for the next one. When the second lift was also full, she pointed out that the lifts are prioritised for the elderly, babies in strollers, and wheelchair users.

Fortunately for her, some people in the lift empathised with her and stepped out after realising the error of their ways. She could finally bring her children into the lift and head to their destination.

I don't think you'll understand the delicate decorum of elevator protocol until you've been pregnant, with elderly and/or children and/or are with strollers or wheelchairs. Able-bodied people, please take the escalators. Trust me, if I didn't HAVE to take the lift, I wouldn't – it takes so long to get on one.

Her frustration was supported by other people such as Twitter user Tatty Hassan. Tatty advised others to be mindful and give way to pregnant women, parents with young children with/without strollers, and the elderly in lifts.

She said that compared to those on the priority list, everyone else can use the escalators or wait for another lift. They can also walk to the lifts that are further away and less busy.

The issue also shone a light on the plight of disabled people, especially those who travel in wheelchairs. Like parents with strollers, wheelchair users had to fight for a space in the lifts. 

Another Twitter user shared how his wife who’s wheelchair-bound once scolded the people in the lift but most pretended not to hear her.

The discourse also touched upon the laziness of Malaysians. Some users brought up how some people use the lift although they just went up or down one floor.

Strangely, waiting and using a lift takes longer than walking and riding the escalators, yet this issue persists.

Additionally, the conversation brought up another point in lift etiquette. For those unaware, remember to let the people inside the lift exit first before barging in.

If you’re waiting for the lift, please do not stand right in front of the doors to prevent people from leaving the lift.

