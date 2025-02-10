[Watch] Chinese Tourist Beaten, Forced To Kneel Over Attempted Rape In Georgetown

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Chinese national was forced to kneel and endure public humiliation after being accused of attempting to rape a female compatriot, in a dramatic confrontation that has since gone viral on social media.

Two videos posted on Facebook show the incident unfolding at a convenience store along Karpal Singh Drive, where several local men surrounded the accused to prevent his escape.

The footage captured the man kneeling and begging for forgiveness while being interrogated by an agitated woman.

In the viral clips, the woman can be heard demanding answers about alleged sexual assault and attempted undressing of the victim.

The confrontation escalated when she struck his head repeatedly with a slipper as he pleaded, “I know I was wrong.”

The videos have amassed over 190,000 views within 24 hours, with commenters widely condemning the man’s alleged actions and calling for legal action.

Case Closed: Police Confirm Mediated Settlement

Northeast district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad, confirmed that authorities received a report about the incident at 3:45 AM from a 33-year-old female foreign tourist.

According to police statements, the incident occurred around 12:30 AM.

The case has been resolved through mediation between both parties,” Abdul Rozak said.

The male suspect has apologized to the complainant, who has accepted the apology. Following mediation by friends of both parties, the misunderstanding has been settled.

Police have indicated they will not pursue the matter further following the mutual resolution between the parties involved.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

