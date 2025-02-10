Two Lucky Winners Hit Sports Toto Jackpot On Chinese New Year’s Eve, Taking Home RM23.1 Million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the Year of the Dragon gives way to the Snake, two lucky individuals were blessed by the God of Fortune, hitting the Sports Toto jackpot on Chinese New Year’s Eve.

They took home a massive red packet worth over RM23.1 million, giving them plenty to smile about this prosperous new year.

The winners are a 54-year-old saleswoman from Sabah and a 57-year-old designer from Selangor, who shared the RM23.1 million prize money.

The saleswoman from Sabah won RM20.9 million using System 18 play.

Lottery Strategy Pays Off

The Sabahan told Sports Toto that when she saw the jackpot amount exceed RM10 million, she decided to try her luck with the number combinations.

As she didn’t have any personal lucky numbers, she would observe car license plate numbers parked near her home and combine them into 18 numbers through the system play method.

18 is the most auspicious number during Chinese New Year, so I bet with 18 sets of numbers. When I checked the results on the first day of Chinese New Year, I was surprised to find I had won Sports Toto’s big red packet – it’s truly the most wonderful surprise of my life!

Because the woman used System 18 to bet on her winning number combination – “8544 and 6238” – she won the jackpot prize worth RM20,924,354.85 and additional prizes totalling RM5,376.

