Nicholas Saputra Just Wants His Nasi Lemak

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter was abuzz over Indonesian actor and film producer Nicholas Saputra who responded to a fan’s tweet saying “Ok I come KL”.

His tweet was prompted by a fan account, @jjhwonu, who initially tweeted about Indonesian fans of K-pop group Seventeen (also known as inacarats) understanding her tweets thanks to the popular animated children’s show Upin dan Ipin. In return she asked to “hand over Nicholas Saputra”.

She said she’ll cook nasi lemak for him

As her tweet ignited a friendly fan squabble over who gets to “keep” Nicholas, @jjhwonu said she would cook nasi lemak for him.

Later, the Ada Apa Dengan Cinta? star hilariously entertained her post and replied with a tweet asking “Where is my nasi lemak?”, along with a photo of an empty plate.

He did come to KL, but not for nasi lemak specifically

Nicholas was in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend as a guest star, alongside national songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, at the Calpis Soda One In A Million (CSOIAM) final concert on Sunday (9 February) which was broadcasted on TV3.

At a press conference, Nicholas was asked about his interaction with a fan, to which he responded “I just want my nasi lemak”.

He was then asked if he had any plans to meet with this fan, but he said no and explained that he is leaving (Malaysia) soon.

While we cannot confirm that the fan mentioned is indeed @jjhwonu, the probability is high.

“I just want my nasi lemak. that’s all”

“Are you going to meet her. or is there any plan?”

“No. no. I’m leaving soon unfortunately”



HER IS ME NO?!?! THAT HER IS ME RIGHT?!!!!!! this is the end of us i guess???? this is the ending 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4rhoSLGSPo — benophie. wonu’s wife cegil nicsap (@jjhwonu) February 9, 2025

Netizens who are invested in this entire remote interaction seem to think that he was indeed referring to her, and said she should have gone to the event to pass him some homemade nasi lemak.

Some have even gone as far as to ask her to catch him at the airport, as though they’re in a rom com film.

Unfortunately, @jjhwonu won’t be meeting Nicholas Saputra this time around. But perhaps she will get a chance in the future because we know he’ll be back for our irresistable nasi lemak.

