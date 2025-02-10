Chinese Couple Goes Missing In Malaysia, Fails To Show Up For Flight Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Chinese couple has gone missing while travelling in Malaysia. Their family waited at the Nanjing airport tonight, but the couple was nowhere to be found.

Their phones are switched off, causing great concern among family members who have now posted a missing person notice on Xiaohongshu seeking help from people in Malaysia.

A Xiaohongshu user, “阿盐盐的记录” (YanYan’s Records), posted that his brother and sister-in-law disappeared while travelling in Malaysia.

They were scheduled to depart from Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 11:05 AM on 9 February, arrive in Jieyang at 3:10 PM, and then fly to Nanjing.

The desperate appeal posted on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu has been shared thousands of times. (Pix: Xiaohongshu)

Growing Panic As A Family Searches For Answers

The family has been unable to contact the couple since last night, and their phones remain switched off.

They were supposed to arrive in Nanjing at 7:40 PM but did not appear at the airport.

After checking with the police station about flight records, they found no record of the couple boarding in Kuala Lumpur for the Jieyang Chaoshan International Airport flight, nor any Nanjing records suggesting they are still abroad.

The family is now seeking help from people in Malaysia.

Additionally, in the comments section, they shared a screenshot showing the couple’s last known location at TRX Residence on Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur at 4:38 PM on 8 February, after which all contact was lost.

The family is expected to contact the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia for assistance.

The missing Chinese couple was last seen at Kuala Lumpur’s luxurious TRX Residence before all contact ceased. (Pix: China Press)

