Missing 15-Year-Old Found After Disappearing During Lion Dance Performance Three Days Ago

A 15-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities, Tee Sila, has been found safe after disappearing during Chinese New Year festivities.

The teen, who went missing while watching a lion dance performance, was discovered at her aunt’s house in Relau, Penang, where her grandmother had taken Tee without her mother’s knowledge.

The breakthrough came when a concerned Relau resident recognized Tee from social media posts and contacted her mother.

Local authorities were immediately notified, and Nibong Tebal police recovered the teen.



Simple Bathroom Break Leads to Three-Day Search

The girl’s mother, 36 years old, received a call from Nibong Tebal police at 3 AM, informing her that her daughter had been brought to the police station.

Friends helped bring the teen home from the police station.

The incident began on the eighth day of Chinese New Year when Tee watched a lion dance performance with her nine-year-old nephew in Kuala Lipis’s old town.

She excused herself to use a bathroom at a nearby house and subsequently disappeared.

Family Chooses Peace After Days of Worry

The family had launched an extensive search effort, combining traditional police reports with social media appeals, ultimately leading to the teen’s discovery.

It was later revealed that her grandmother had taken her by train to stay with her second aunt in Relau.

The mother, who lives separately from her mother-in-law, was unaware of these arrangements.

She chose not to pursue any action regarding the incident.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

