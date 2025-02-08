Missing 14-Year-Old From Johor Found At Penang Snooker Center

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 14-year-old girl who disappeared after taking an e-hailing ride from her Johor Bahru home has been found safe at a pool hall in Penang’s Farlim area, ending a day of frantic searching.

Police took the teenager and two young men found with her into custody for questioning.

The girl, Ong Ying Zi, went missing Thursday morning (6 February) after leaving home via an e-hailing service.

According to witnesses, the driver dropped her off at Larkin Terminal around 9:30 AM, where she reportedly boarded a bus bound for Kuala Lumpur.

Her disappearance triggered immediate action from her parents, who filed a police report and launched a social media campaign seeking public assistance.

Pool Hall Discovery: Questions About Online Connections

The breakthrough came around 8:30 PM on Friday (7 February) when public members spotted Ong with two young men at a pool hall in Farlim, Penang.

Concerned citizens alerted the police, who promptly arrived to take all three individuals to the station for investigation.

Ong’s mother revealed they suspect their daughter travelled to Penang with friends she met online, noting that these individuals appeared to be Thai nationals.

The police have yet to release official details about the case.

Behind the Disappearance: A Father’s Account

Ong’s father, a 43-year-old fruit farmer, expressed bewilderment at his daughter’s sudden departure, stating there were no warning signs of her intentions.

He received confirmation of her location in Penang around 6 PM on Friday (7 February) and credited local relatives and friends for helping locate her.

She’s safe and currently with relatives at the Penang police station.

When she left home, Ong wore black clothing and had neither identification nor a passport.

She is the middle child of three siblings.



Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

