[Watch] One Dead, 43 Vehicles Destroyed In Dual Sentul Fires

In a tragic series of events, two separate fires struck Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, within hours of each other, resulting in one fatality and substantial property damage.

The first incident occurred shortly after midnight at the Sri Terengganu Public Housing complex, where a fire broke out in a tenth-floor apartment unit.

Emergency services received the distress call at 12:38 AM, prompting three fire stations to respond immediately.

According to Senior Operations Commander E Yogeswaran, twenty firefighters from Sentul, Titiwangsa, and Hang Tuah stations were dispatched to the scene.

The blaze was brought under control by 1:30 AM, but tragically, firefighters discovered the body of an Indonesian woman in her 50s in the bathroom.

Medical personnel from the Ministry of Health confirmed her death at the scene.

The apartment unit suffered 90% damage, and the victim’s body has been transferred to police custody for further investigation.

Second Blaze Destroys Shops And Vehicles In Suspected Firecracker Incident

Hours later, at approximately 5:15 AM, a second fire erupted in the same district, allegedly caused by Chinese New Year firecracker celebrations.

This blaze devastated three commercial properties – an auto repair shop, a vape shop, and a food stall. The fire also destroyed 40 motorcycles and one car in the vicinity.

A viral video captured the intensity of the incident, showing thick black smoke billowing into the sky following loud explosions from suspected fireworks.

Fire and Rescue Department officials have investigated both incidents to determine the exact causes.

While the commercial fire resulted in significant property damage but no casualties, the combination of both events has cast a sombre shadow over the local community during what should have been a festive period.

Parts of this story have been sourced from BuletinTV3 and Berita Harian.

