[Watch] Lion Dance Performance Turns To Terror As Ground Collapses In Sabah

A shocking incident occurred during a lion dance performance when the ground suddenly collapsed beneath the performers, causing three teenagers to fall into a one-meter-deep hole.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident happened recently in Tamparuli on Sabah’s west coast, causing immediate screams from startled onlookers.

The three performers who fell into the hole were quickly rescued and escaped unharmed, though the incident terrified spectators.

Safety Warnings Went Unheeded Before Ground Collapse

Rayner Aby, an officer from the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) Tuaran Parliamentary Service Center, rushed to the scene after receiving news of the incident.

Rayner noted that the ground condition issues had been reported to the local government.

However, no repairs were made before this unfortunate incident occurred during the eighth day of Chinese New Year celebrations.

Rayner urged the local government to address this matter seriously, calling for immediate action to repair the affected area and strengthen facility inspections to prevent similar incidents and ensure public safety.

