Teen’s Cross-State Journey Turns into Family’s Nightmare: 14-Year-Old Missing In KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 14-year-old girl who left home Thursday morning (6 February) via a ride-hailing service in Johor Bahru has not returned.

Her family has lodged a police report and is desperately seeking public assistance to help locate her and ensure her safe return.

According to a missing person notice posted by her relatives on Facebook, teenager Ong Ying Zi took a Grab ride at 9:30 AM.

Last Known Movements Traced to Bukit Bintang

The family then managed to contact the Grab driver, who confirmed dropping her off at Larkin Bus Terminal, where she reportedly boarded a bus to Kuala Lumpur.

Her last known location was traced to the vicinity of Bukit Bintang/Pavilion KL around 6 PM, after which her whereabouts became untraceable.

Anyone with information about Ong’s whereabouts is urged to immediately contact her father at 012-409 9445 or report to the relevant authorities.

Timeline of events:

6 February, 9:30 AM: Left home in Johor Bahru via Grab

The Grab driver confirmed dropping her off at Larkin Bus Terminal

She reportedly took a bus to Kuala Lumpur

Around 6:00 PM: Last tracked near Bukit Bintang/Pavilion KL area

Since then, all tracking attempts have been unsuccessful

READ MORE: Missing Since CNY: Woman Found Dead In Car At Kuala Selangor Beach

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.