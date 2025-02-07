TRP
Now Reading
Teen’s Cross-State Journey Turns into Family’s Nightmare: 14-Year-Old Missing In KL
TRP
TRP

Teen’s Cross-State Journey Turns into Family’s Nightmare: 14-Year-Old Missing In KL

The teenager’s journey, which began with a Grab ride at 9:30 AM, has been partially traced from Larkin Terminal to Kuala Lumpur, with her last known location being near Pavilion KL around 6 PM.

by
February 7, 2025
Facebook: 家薇

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 14-year-old girl who left home Thursday morning (6 February) via a ride-hailing service in Johor Bahru has not returned.

Her family has lodged a police report and is desperately seeking public assistance to help locate her and ensure her safe return.

According to a missing person notice posted by her relatives on Facebook, teenager Ong Ying Zi took a Grab ride at 9:30 AM.

Last Known Movements Traced to Bukit Bintang

The family then managed to contact the Grab driver, who confirmed dropping her off at Larkin Bus Terminal, where she reportedly boarded a bus to Kuala Lumpur.

Her last known location was traced to the vicinity of Bukit Bintang/Pavilion KL around 6 PM, after which her whereabouts became untraceable.

Anyone with information about Ong’s whereabouts is urged to immediately contact her father at 012-409 9445 or report to the relevant authorities.

Timeline of events:

  • 6 February, 9:30 AM: Left home in Johor Bahru via Grab
  • The Grab driver confirmed dropping her off at Larkin Bus Terminal
  • She reportedly took a bus to Kuala Lumpur
  • Around 6:00 PM: Last tracked near Bukit Bintang/Pavilion KL area
  • Since then, all tracking attempts have been unsuccessful

READ MORE: Missing Since CNY: Woman Found Dead In Car At Kuala Selangor Beach

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd