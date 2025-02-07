Teen’s Cross-State Journey Turns into Family’s Nightmare: 14-Year-Old Missing In KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
A 14-year-old girl who left home Thursday morning (6 February) via a ride-hailing service in Johor Bahru has not returned.
Her family has lodged a police report and is desperately seeking public assistance to help locate her and ensure her safe return.
According to a missing person notice posted by her relatives on Facebook, teenager Ong Ying Zi took a Grab ride at 9:30 AM.
Last Known Movements Traced to Bukit Bintang
The family then managed to contact the Grab driver, who confirmed dropping her off at Larkin Bus Terminal, where she reportedly boarded a bus to Kuala Lumpur.
Her last known location was traced to the vicinity of Bukit Bintang/Pavilion KL around 6 PM, after which her whereabouts became untraceable.
Anyone with information about Ong’s whereabouts is urged to immediately contact her father at 012-409 9445 or report to the relevant authorities.
Timeline of events:
- 6 February, 9:30 AM: Left home in Johor Bahru via Grab
- The Grab driver confirmed dropping her off at Larkin Bus Terminal
- She reportedly took a bus to Kuala Lumpur
- Around 6:00 PM: Last tracked near Bukit Bintang/Pavilion KL area
- Since then, all tracking attempts have been unsuccessful
