Super Commuter Flies From Penang To Sepang 5 Times A Week For Work

For most people working in Kuala Lumpur or Penang, the commute is already quite a chore as we face heavy traffic at peak hours. Even a 10 kilometer drive could take hours and drive us up the wall.

However, one Malaysian mother’s commute is on an entirely different level, as her journey from home to work and back doesn’t only take place on roads, but also in the air.

In a video by Singapore’s CNA recently, Racheal Kaur, an assistant manager in AirAsia’s finance operations department, who says she is awake at around 4am to catch her 5.55am flight to work.

A mother’s dedication to be with her children

Previously, Rachael had rented a home in Kuala Lumpur and only returned to Penang once a week, on the weekends.

However, with two children aged 11 and 12, she decided to commute between Penang and Sepang daily to be able to spend more time with them.

“With them growing, I feel that the need for their mother to be around more often. With this arrangement, I’m able to go home every day. Able to see them every night. I can help them with any last-minute homeworkd. You know kids, there’s always something last-minute,” she said.

Cheaper to fly every day than rent in KL with her AirAsia staff discount

Rachael said when she lived in Kuala Lumpur, her rent would cost her RM1,400 to RM1,500 a month.

Since she started commuting by air, she now spends RM50 per flight with her staff discount, which amounts to RM1,100 monthly. Even her food expenses have reduced by half, from RM600 to RM300 a month.

In total, Rachael saves about RM700 by commuting 600km daily.

Always on time, with uncertainties during peak seasons

Rachael says her flights usually takes off at 6.30am and typically lasts around 30 to 40 minutes, so she gets into office no later than 7.45am.

For her journey home, she is usually back in Penang by 7.30pm but that could sometimes get tricky, especially during festive seasons.

“During peak periods or festive seasons, when we are actually on standby, of course commercial guests get priority, which is totally understandable.

“So, those are the times it gets challenging. You get a little anxious as to whether you’ll be on that flight. But at the end of the day, I do go home so it’s not a problem,” the mother said.

Rachael admits that her daily commute is tiring, but being able to see her children every day makes the journey worth it.

Many admire her for her dedication towards her children and also her job, showering her with praises for doing something many would struggle to.

Watch the whole video below or click HERE.

