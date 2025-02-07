Disabled Teen Missing After Lion Dance: Single Mother’s Desperate Search

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A desperate search is underway in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, where a 15-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities vanished during Chinese New Year festivities.

The teen disappeared three days ago while watching a lion dance performance, leaving her single mother, Teh Siew Lai (transliteration), 35, in anguish.

Teh, who earns a living at a local chicken rice stall, has always maintained a close bond with her daughter.

When not attending school, the teen helps at the stall, washing dishes alongside her mother.

Bathroom Break Turns into 3-Day Mystery

During school hours, she stays under the watchful eye of her aunt – a careful arrangement that made the family’s modest life work until now.

The disappearance occurred around noon on 5 February, the eighth day of the Chinese New Year, in Kuala Lipis’s old town district.

According to Teh’s account to the media, her daughter had been watching the lion dance performance with a nine-year-old cousin when she vanished without a trace.

My nephew said my daughter mentioned going to the bathroom during the lion dance performance but never returned to meet him. After learning this, I searched everywhere with relatives and friends, but we couldn’t find her.

Witnesses Report Teen Seen with Unknown Elderly Woman

The mother and her relatives have posted missing person notices on social media and filed a police report, hoping to find her daughter quickly.

She mentioned that some residents saw her daughter at a nearby house, possibly using the bathroom there, and walking with an elderly woman towards a location in Kuala Lipis town.

Teh has searched this route multiple times but found no trace of her daughter, leaving her deeply worried about her safety.

As of Friday (7 February), the third day since the disappearance, the police have not provided any updates.

The mother pleads with residents of Kuala Lipis and surrounding areas to help locate her daughter as soon as possible.

If you have any information, please contact 011-5972 8211.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

