[Watch] Meet The Universiti Malaya Graduate Who Found His Wings As Delivery Rider

When a young man graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Biodiversity from the prestigious Universiti Malaya, he didn’t expect his first step into the working world would be on two wheels.

But this determined young graduate proves that success stories can begin in the most unexpected places.

Like many fresh graduates, he faced the classic catch-22: employers wanted experience, but how could he gain experience without that first opportunity?

The UM graduate, who documents his delivery adventures on TikTok under @oliverwentworth, refused to let rejection letters dim his spirit and found an innovative solution through food delivery.

More Than Just a Paycheck: A Graduate’s Journey

As a delivery rider, he discovered unexpected advantages beyond the flexible hours.

This job allows him to schedule interviews while earning an income, but more importantly, it’s become a masterclass in perseverance.

He typically earns between RM100-200 on busy days working through rain and shine.

However, the real rewards have come in the form of valuable life lessons and personal growth.

His candid sharing about life as a graduate-turned-delivery rider resonated with thousands on TikTok, challenging stereotypes and showing that dignity exists in all forms of honest work.

Dia macam kita tengok sorang budak engineering jadi grab rider buat vtt, then netizen judge universiti tak keep abreast dengan industry.



People really expect semua programs kat Malaysia dapat 100% employability that match the degrees is really funny. https://t.co/yuoPhn7B97 — Zafri Hassan (@zaphree) December 29, 2024

Hope Rides On: Beyond Society’s Expectations

What makes his story particularly touching is his unwavering optimism.

Despite the temporary detour from his planned career path, he continues to pursue his passion for environmental conservation through online courses and networking.

His advice to fellow graduates facing similar challenges?

Don’t let society’s expectations define your journey.

As Malaysia’s job market evolves, stories like his highlight how the gig economy provides valuable stepping stones for young professionals caught in the qualification-experience paradox.

It’s not just about delivering food; it’s about delivering on dreams, one ride at a time – even as the country grapples with the growing challenge of graduate unemployment and underemployment.

isu sekarang masalahnya banyak sangat lambakan graduan,



uni bukak banyak sangat pelajar masuk, lepastu jumlah industri tak banyak,



bila dah habis belajar dpt beban hutang, pastu tak dapat nak bayar sebab menganggur,



mana adilnya? — Alkim ✨🎀 (@MysticFenne) January 28, 2025

Parts of this story have been sourced from Weirdkaya.

