[Watch] Foreign Tourist, 25, Survives Fall From 7th Floor At Penang Shopping Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A dramatic incident occurred at a popular shopping mall in Georgetown, Penang, when a young foreign tourist fell from the seventh floor.

The man landed in a Chinese New Year’s Eve reunion dinner decorative display area on the ground floor.

According to reports, the man wore a collared T-shirt, black pants, and covered shoes.

Initial reports suggest that besides a male victim, there are also reports of a child being injured.

Police Chief: Tourist Survives Mall Fall, Investigation Ongoing

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed the incident.

Investigations revealed the 25-year-old victim was a foreign tourist who suffered head injuries from the fall.

The victim was conscious when transported to Penang General Hospital by ambulance.

Investigations indicate no criminal elements were involved in the incident, and authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation to avoid causing panic in the community.

Following the incident, mall staff covered the damaged area with a large white canvas, presumably in preparation for repairs.

READ MORE: Fatal Fall Incident At KL’s Sungei Wang Plaza

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.