Unity Under Threat? Mounting Criticism To Jakim’s New Guidelines For Religious Events

Political leaders and civil society groups have voiced strong opposition to newly proposed guidelines requiring non-Muslim event organisers to seek Islamic authorities’ approval when inviting Muslim guests, warning the move could harm Malaysia’s multicultural fabric.

The proposed guidelines, announced by Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, require organisers to obtain permission before inviting Muslims to festivities, funerals, or events at non-Muslim houses of worship.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan called for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s immediate intervention, describing the proposal as “unnecessary” and potentially damaging national unity.

The nation has thrived on unity, and this proposed ruling threatens the harmony we have maintained for decades. If the government blames the opposition for using race and religion to divide the people, it must not be seen doing the same.

He urged broader consultation with affected communities before implementing such sensitive policies.

Malay MP Warns of Impact on Constituent Duties

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan raised concerns that the guidelines would unnecessarily complicate the work of Muslim elected representatives who attend events at temples and churches.

Taking to Instagram, the DAP lawmaker emphasized that such visits are purely to fulfil their constituent duties rather than for religious purposes.

Muslim elected representatives who attend these events are obviously not there for worship, but to carry out their duties and responsibilities to our constituents.

Syahredzan indicated that several parliamentarians would initiate discussions with the religious affairs minister to seek clarification and contribute their perspectives on the proposed guidelines.

Pressure Mounts for East Malaysian Opposition to Guidelines

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Hindu Temples & Religious Associations Council (Mahima) highlighted the inconsistency of the proposed guidelines by pointing to Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s participation in non-Muslim religious events since his appointment as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Political analyst James Chin called for urgent intervention from East Malaysian leaders, urging Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), and all Borneo parliamentarians to take a stand.

He emphasized that the multicultural harmony in Sabah and Sarawak could be at risk, where people of different faiths have long interacted freely.

This is a crucial moment for East Malaysian leaders to protect their unique identity and way of life. The cultural fabric of Sabah and Sarawak, where different communities have always mixed freely regardless of faith, must be preserved.

Strict Controls Proposed for Non-Muslim Events

The proposed rules would also restrict speeches, songs, and performances deemed as religious “propaganda” at such gatherings while banning events during Muslim prayer times.

The guidelines are expected to be finalised by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) by the end of the month.

However, mounting criticism may force a reassessment of their scope.

Venues hosting such events must also refrain from displaying religious symbols of other faiths.

Offences include :



*Carrying out* the event during Muslim prayer times.



Not attending during Muslim prayer times.



Yes the guidelines are *for non Muslims* — シンノスケ (@malcomditengah) February 6, 2025

