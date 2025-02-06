Reconsider Proposed Guidelines, Councillor Tells Jakim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a new set of guidelines were proposed requiring non-Muslim event organisers in Malaysia to seek approval from local Islamic authorities if they plan to invite Muslim guests.

The proposed guidelines, announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, include:

Speeches or songs in the form of propaganda, dissemination of materials, or promotion of their religion. Performances or speeches that insult or mock the beliefs of the Muslim community. Holding events during times when Muslims are engaged in worship, such as during the call to prayer, congregational prayers, sermons, or Friday prayers. Event locations must not be near mosques, suraus, Muslim cemeteries, or waqf lands. The premises used must not display symbols or attributes of religions other than Islam.

MBSA Councillor calls for reconsideration

Shah Alam City Hall (MBSA) council member Shakir Ameer issued a statement on social media recently, calling for a reconsideration on the proposed guidelines.

He says that they raise concerns about inclusivity, mutual respect, and the principles of a harmonious multicultural society.

“While I understand the intention behind such guidelines – ensuring that Muslims do no compromise their faith – there are several issues that make these restrictions seem unnecessary and counterproductive,” he wrote.

Shakir also highlighted that the zones he represents as the politically appointed Councilor in Shah Alam consists of residents of various backgrounds, noting the events he attends are community-centric programs which also include various ethnic celebrations.

In the same statement, he also brought up a 174-year-old Hindu temple prayer event of which he sponsors refreshments and portable restrooms to annually.

Reasons for reconsidering the guidelines

Continuing the statement, Shakir listed several reasons, in his own words, why the interfaith guidelines should be re-assesed. His reasons are:

Lack of Contextual Relevance in a Multicultural Society

The values of harmony, respect, and cohabitation have long been the foundation of Malaysia, a multicultural and multireligious country.

Restricting Muslims’ ability to celebrate other religions may unintentionally cause discord rather than uphold religious integrity.

Taking part in a celebration shows friendliness, respect, and an awareness of cultural variety rather than embracing the beliefs of another faith.

Unnecessary Fear of Religious Dilution

It undervalues the power of individual belief and comprehension to assume that simply going to or taking part in non-Islamic festivities could erode one’s Islamic faith.

The mere act of celebrating with non-Muslims does not have the power to undermine faith. Instead of encouraging seclusion, Islam encourages participation, tolerance, and critical thought.

Contradiction to Islamic Values of Tolerance

The religion of Islam promotes understanding, respect for others, and peaceful coexistence.

Prophet Muhammad himself visited the meetings of people of other faiths, interacted with them, and developed relationships founded on justice and compassion.

Putting restrictions on interfaith festivities seems to go against Islam’s core values of compassion and unity with all people.

Creating Unnecessary Social Barriers

Religious communities may become more misunderstood if rules restrict participation in or attendance at holidays like Chinese New Year, Deepavali, or Christmas.

Instead of fostering peace and unity, such prohibitions may cause Muslims to become estranged from their non-Muslim friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

A More Progressive and Inclusive Approach is Needed

Religious leaders should stress the distinction between religious endorsement and involvement rather than enforcing prohibitions.

It should not be interpreted as sacrificing one’s beliefs to attend a friend’s wedding, celebrate cultural elements of a celebration, or just be kind.

Teaching Muslims how to retain their Islamic identity while remaining engaged and polite members of a varied community would be a preferable strategy.

Religious instruction ought to foster unity rather than isolation while bolstering faith. We should transcend constrictive interpretations and promote a more open, inclusive, and understanding society if Malaysia genuinely cherishes its multicultural identity.

Muslims should be encouraged to communicate with others while adhering to their religious principles; they shouldn’t be discouraged from taking part in the very exchanges that foster harmony and confidence.

