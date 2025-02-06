MCA President Wee Ka Siong Shares Family Story Of Muslim Aunty

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the saying goes: blood is thicker than water.

This is true for MCA President and Ayer Hitam member of parliament Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong and his family.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, the former transport minister tells the story of one of his aunties and her husband who visited his mother on the first day of Chinese New Year 2025.

That sounds like a typical family event during the festive season, yes?

But there is more to the story, as his aunt (his mother’s sister), who he calls makcik Junaidah Ibrahim, is a Muslim. Besides that, the sisters are 20 years apart in age!

Fostering family ties

Prior to the visit with Wee’s mother, his aunt Junaidah and her family had visited his grandfather in Tangkak, Johor, Wee wrote in the post.

“Since she (Junaidah) found her biological family, she had always visited her siblings every Chinese New Year.

“My mother has 16 siblings. She was given to a Chinese family in Melaka while aunt Junaidah was given to a Malay family,” he said.

Wee continued the story of aunt Junaidah, whose wish to find her biological father was granted in 1998.

What is more touching is the fact that her foster parents, who are Muslim, had always encouraged her to to find her father even if it means having to travel down a challenging road.

“In the end, aunt Junaidah’s wish came true. After celebrating Chinese New Year in 2000, my grandfather passed away,” Wee said in the Facebook post.

He said it didn’t matter whether it was a relative’s wedding or a funeral, siblings of different religions stayed together, adding that his family’s spirit of being close had never faded, hoping that the same sense of family loyalty will continue forever, generation after generation.

Netizens share their admiration towards Wee’s family

Many on Facebook expressed their adoration of Wee’s family, which transcends race and religion, with some sharing similar experiences within their own families.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.