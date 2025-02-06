Guy Rants About Cinemas Not Having A Refund Policy For “Bad” Movies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Trying to get a refund from any business is like life itself: it’s incredibly difficult.

If people could get refunds for every single purchase they’re not happy with, they would probably be less broke these days, especially with inflation.

But one guy decided to deliver a tirade on social media about a movie he saw in the cinema which he really disliked, and implores cinemas to implement a refund policy for movies that “suck”.

In a video uploaded on TikTok yesterday (6 Febuary), user Calvin Chan tells viewers about his experience at an undisclosed cinema where he went to watch a movie with his family on the first day of Chinese New Year.

He said he had walked out of the cinema hall halfway through the film because it was “literally so bad” and immediately went to a popcorn counter to ask a staff member for a refund.

Yes, he went to a popcorn counter to ask for a refund on his movie ticket, because ticket counters have become obsolete due to to the use of automated ticketing kiosks.

Unsurprisingly, Calvin said the cinema employee told him that they do not have refund policies for movie tickets.

Comparing cinema policies with other goods and services

After having no luck for a refund on his movie ticket, Calvin said he just left the cinema and got to thinking “When you go to restaurants, when you buy something online, all of them have compensation or refund policy. Cinema leh? Where is their refund policy?”.

After doing some checks on a local cinema’s website, we found that they do indeed have a policy regarding refunds and the policy is:

A movie cinema may indeed refund your tickets under the right circumstances such as if the cinema hall catches fire or their equipment becomes faulty during the session, resulting in audiences being unable to continue watching.

Whether a person enjoys a particular movie or not is a subjective matter, and a refund based on dissatisfaction towards qualities of the movie such as plot, visuals, audio, casting, or special effects that were choices made by the movie’s producer simply does not make sense.

Netizens share hilarious refund situations

Users on TikTok were quick to share their thoughts on the rant, along with some pretty humorous comments on things they would ask a refund for.

Watch his rant in full below, or click HERE.

