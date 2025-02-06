Fatal Crash At Malfunctioning Traffic Light Claims Woman’s Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A traffic accident triggered by malfunctioning traffic lights resulted in a collision between a pickup truck carrying five people and a sand-carrying trailer lorry, causing one woman’s death and injuries to a pair of siblings.

The incident occurred at 9:18 AM today (6 February) at the traffic light junction near Taman Sri Saujana in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman stated that the accident claimed the life of the Toyota Hilux pickup truck driver, Jelan Bai, 50, who was travelling with four other passengers – a 45-year-old woman, a 13-year-old teenager, a 9-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl.

He said the deceased suffered severe head injuries, while the other four passengers were sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem.

The 25-year-old local lorry driver was uninjured, he said, adding that investigations revealed the trailer lorry was travelling from Kota Tinggi towards Johor Bahru while the Hilux pickup was coming from Taman Sri Saujana towards Kota Tinggi.



Traffic Light Malfunction Leads To Deadly Crash

Traffic lights at the Taman Sri Saujana junction were not working when the trailer lorry approached.

The lorry struck the right side of the pickup truck as it emerged from the Taman Sri Saujana junction, causing it to lose control and crash into a traffic light pole in the centre of the road.

Police said the driver was a friend of the front passenger, and the three passengers in the back were the front passenger’s children.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (causing death by dangerous or reckless driving), which carries a penalty of 5 to 10 years imprisonment, a fine between RM20,000 to RM50,000, and license suspension for not less than 5 years upon conviction.

