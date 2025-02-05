Ultraman Meets Hari Raya: AI-Generated Festival Outfits Break The Internet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian social media is losing its mind over Ultraman-inspired Hari Raya designs that don’t actually exist.

In a plot twist worthy of a kaiju battle, AI-generated images combining Japan’s beloved Ultraman with traditional Malaysian Hari Raya outfits have taken social media by storm.

The mastermind? A creative social media user named NabiuRahman casually dropped these mind-bending designs with a simple “Nah, Raya 2025 outfits! Anyone dare to try?”

The designs have sparked both amusement and genuine interest from potential buyers.

Unique designs and colour combinations inspired by Ultraman, all creatively tailored. (Video: TikTok/NabiuRahman)

The Unexpected Appeal

Over 10 distinct designs incorporate Ultraman themes into traditional Malay attire, creating a fusion of modern and cultural styles.

What’s particularly fascinating is that these outfits aren’t catching kids’ eye (you know, the actual target audience for Ultraman) but instead, grown adults who seem genuinely interested in cosplaying as the Giant of Light during Malaysia’s biggest festival.

Some social media users are already asking about stock availability.

“Oh my, trends are getting weird these days. Is the brown version still in stock?” one hopeful buyer asked, apparently missing the memo that these are AI creations.

Commenters couldn’t resist joking about TikTok’s yellow shopping cart button, lamenting that these viral designs weren’t actually available for purchase.

