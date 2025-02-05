Not Getting Your Money’s Worth Of Petrol? KPDN Explains What To Look Out For

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever felt as though you’re not getting the amount of petrol you paid for when you’re at the station to fill up your car? It might seem like the ringgit to liter ratio does not tally at certain petrol stations and there’s a possible reason why this happens.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) in Perak recently uploaded a self-produced video on their TikTok account where an officer explains what to look out for, if you feel like you’re being shortchanged at the petrol pump.

One of the first things the officer asks to check is a sticker on the petrol pump that indicates whether the pump has undergone its routine inspection. The sticker would have a date written on it denoting when it expires. This is one way to know that the pump’s readings are accurate.

“If you find that the petrol from the pump is less than usual, you can file a complaint with KPDN and we will do an inspection and conduct an investigation,” the officer said.

In the next part of the video, he demonstrates how the volume of petrol is measured straight out of the pump using a precise liquid measuring device to determine the accuracy of volume for commercial purposes.

The officer then explains another reason, albeit a more sinister one, why some petrol pumps pour out less petrol than what was paid for.

As he stood next to a petrol pump that has been opened to expose the electronics within, the officer reveals a seal that was tampered perhaps by the petrol station owner or staff, to operate the pump outside its default parameters.

“We have found a petrol station that has tampered with its pump to maximise profits,” he said, calling viewers to watch part two of the video.

Part two of the video, which was uploaded yesterday (4 February), showed the officer and his colleagues conducting an inspection of the petrol pump that was tampered with.

Using the measuring can mentioned earlier, they filled it with what is supposed to be 10 liters of petrol according to the pump’s reading, but the reading on their measuring can showed less than 10 liters.

The video ends with the officer saying that action will be taken against the petrol station under the Weighing and Measuring Act 1972 for tampering with pumps resulting in less petrol for the consumer.

As a reminder, you could send a complaint to KPDN should you find that a petrol station pump is pouring less petrol than what was paid for.

Complaints can be lodged at the eAduan KPDN website or all them on their hotline at 1800-886-800.

What do you think of this rather entertaining yet informational video? Have you been shortchanged with petrol before? Tell us all about it in the comments!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.