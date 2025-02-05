Kuantan AC Shop Owner Found Dead After 3-Week Disappearance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The owner of an air-conditioning repair shop who had been missing for over three weeks was found dead inside his shop today (5 February).

The deceased, Yoo Wing Fook (transliteration), 38, owned a shop located at Jalan Bukit Sekilau 22 in Kuantan, Pahang.

According to friends, workers, family members, and acquaintances had not contacted him since 13 January.

We tried calling him on 15 January, before and after Chinese New Year, but his phone was constantly busy. When relatives noticed something was wrong, they immediately filed a police report.

The deceased’s father had reportedly travelled from Sri Jaya to Kuantan several times searching for his son, including checking his residence in Indera Mahkota, but found no traces.

Routine Patterns Concealed Shop Owner’s Fate

During the search period, concerned friends and family checked the shop’s exterior but found no immediate cause for alarm.

The running air conditioner and locked door seemed normal, as the deceased frequently travelled for electrical work at external locations.

Given his usual work patterns, they assumed he was away on a job and saw no reason to break into the premises.

The 38-year-old victim, a divorced father of a 10-year-old, had been planning a career change.

He had shared plans to renovate his shop and transform it into a Thai restaurant after the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The breakthrough came when the victim’s father, during another search attempt in Kuantan today, made a crucial observation – his son’s vehicle had remained stationary outside the shop for more than 10 days, an unusual circumstance that finally triggered serious concerns.

Grim Discovery Raises Questions

This raised suspicions, leading relatives to break the shop’s lock, where they discovered his body inside.

We suspect Wing Fook entered from the back, which is why the front door was locked from inside.

According to relatives, the deceased had a head wound, and there was blood on the floor.

Since the air conditioning had been running continuously, there was no unusual odour, and the body was only swollen but not severely decomposed.

We suspect he died from a fall, but the actual cause of death will be determined after police investigation.

Police are currently investigating and have not yet released details about the cause and circumstances of the death.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

