“Concerned” Dad In Melaka Tells Others To Be Careful Of Word Search Book With “Bible Names”

Malaysia is a nation made up of a multitude of races, cultures, ethnicities, and religions. It has been that way since we gained independence in 1957, as the population was already composed of diverse groups.

This wonderful trait is what makes the country so unique, a melting pot of traditions, food, and people that many from all over the world come here just to see and experience.

However, not many share the same acceptance towards this quality that is arguably exclusive to Malaysia. For the most part, some opt to live in sheer ignorance.

A children’s book containing bible names

Syaiful Azmi, a communication and public speaking coach, shared on his TikTok account a video about a children’s word search book he was about to purchase for his child.

However, he decided not to buy the book as there was a page containing a word search exercise on names found in the Christian bible starting with the letter N, such as Nimrod, Noah, Nehemiah and so on.

His post was captioned “Can a book which has contents about the bible be sold in the market?”.

“I am confident that there are may who will have a different perspective from mine on this, but personally I would not buy this for my child. They are still young and not yet matured in the aspect of thought,” he remarked as though he has just unearthed a hidden agenda.

“So, instead of me introducing them to the Bible based on our desire to achieve a harmonious nation, it’s better if I introduce the Qur’an. Besides, Islam already teaches us to live in harmony,” he added.

Netizens think he is overreacting

Many in the comment section think there is nothing wrong with the book, and that this “concerned dad” is making a mountain out of a mole hill.

Some highlighted that Malaysia is a diverse country full of different races and religions, while others question the strength of his iman (faith).

Some users also left humorous comments, implying the man is susceptible to the smallest things that might shake his faith, such as avoiding triangles due to the shape’s association with an ironically famous secret organisation, or the letter T in lower caps because it bears a similar resemblance to a crucifix.

Although the book contains names from the bible, it’s not wrong for a Muslim child to play a word search game. They may not even know what the names mean.

Ultimately, it’s up to parents to teach their child about the world, and how to respect other religions and the people who believe in them.

After all, if the Almighty Creator of this universe wanted us to live separately, He would have put us all on different planets in different galaxies, no?

But here we are, sharing the same ball of dirt until it eventually explodes and ceases to exist, forgotten by even the last speck of dust in the Milky Way.

