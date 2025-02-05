30 Sen More For Your Daily Brew: ZUS Coffee’s Transparent Take On Tough Decisions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian coffee chain ZUS Coffee announced on Monday (3 February) that it will implement its first price adjustment in five years, citing unprecedented increases in raw material costs.

The tech-driven coffee chain, which has grown from a single outlet in 2019 to 610 stores across Malaysia, said most beverages will see a RM0.30 increase starting 3 February.

In a notice to customers, ZUS Coffee explained that global coffee bean prices have reached their highest levels since 1977 due to supply chain disruptions and climate-related challenges affecting production.

Throughout 2024, we have been absorbing these cost increases, but it has become increasingly difficult to maintain.

Regional Expansion Amid Price Adjustments

Several popular items, including Espresso, Americano, CEO Lattés, and Coconut Lattés, will maintain their current prices, the company added.

The announcement has garnered attention on social media, with many customers commending the company’s transparent approach to price adjustments.

This demonstrates respect for customers through clear communication, said some social media users, with many noting that other coffee chains have implemented steeper price increases.

Saya barista tpi bukan barista zus yaa. Apa yg saya tau laa skrg coffee bean tngh naik harga sbb demand lebih dri supply. Semua local coffee shop terkesan. 30 sen for me still murah. Dkt tmpt I naik seringgit — Jii (@Jiinyn1) February 4, 2025

The price adjustment comes as ZUS Coffee continues its aggressive regional expansion.

The company has successfully entered the Philippines market, where it now operates more than 50 outlets since its 2023 launch.

The chain has also established presence in Singapore and Brunei between September and December 2024.

