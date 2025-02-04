[Watch] When Construction Meets Celebration: The Most Insane Chinese New Year Stunt In KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Throwing caution (and firecrackers) to the wind, residents of Kepong Central Garden in Kuala Lumpur transformed a construction crane into what might be Malaysia’s most audacious CNY party trick.

It’s the kind of stunt that would send Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) officers scrambling for their rulebooks and make your typical bomba uncle shake his head in disbelief.

The viral TikTok footage shows what happens when Malaysian ingenuity meets Lunar New Year enthusiasm – eight (发, the auspicious number symbolizing prosperity in Chinese culture) massive strings of firecrackers dangling from a crane arm that stretches nearly five stories high.

When lit from below, these bad boys erupted into a symphony of chaos that would make Keith Moon proud, sending a cascade of red paper confetti raining down like some apocalyptic Chinese New Year snow.

Bang for Their Buck: Kepong’s Crane-Powered CNY Celebration Breaks the Internet

The scene was pure festive chaos meets traditional celebration: deafening explosions that would make the Petronas Twin Towers shake, showers of sparks bright enough to outshine the Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns, and enough smoke to make a dozen Uncle Roger’s woks jealous.

The ground below transformed into a sea of red, looking like someone had scattered a thousand packets of ang pao across the landscape, or like the aftermath of the most epic reunion dinner where every family in Kepong decided to let loose at once.

This isn’t your grandmother’s Chinese New Year celebration – this is what happens when construction equipment gets drafted into the party scene.

The video has since gone viral, proving that when it comes to welcoming the Year of the Snake, some folks aren’t just thinking outside the box – they’re literally slithering it to new heights.

The TikToker, perhaps too mesmerized by the spectacle or wisely seeking shelter from the falling debris, cut the recording short before the final bang – leaving viewers to imagine the grand finale of this sky-high celebration.

