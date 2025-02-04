Singapore Job Offer Sparks Malaysian Healthcare Worker’s Triple-Salary Dilemma

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A healthcare worker’s social media post has ignited discussion about cross-border career choices after revealing a job offer in Singapore that would triple her current salary.

The medical professional, who posted anonymously on Reddit, is weighing an offer from a Singapore public healthcare group paying SGD4,400 (RM14,432) monthly against her current RM6,100 position at a Malaysian private hospital.

The salary difference is significant, but I’m concerned about the daily commute and its impact on my family life.

The Singapore position has substantial benefits, including a 3.6-month annual bonus, 21 days of annual leave, professional development opportunities, and annual salary increments.

This contrasts sharply with her current Malaysian position, which offers family medical benefits and 14 days annual leave but no bonus or guaranteed salary increments.

Work-Life Balance Vs Career Advancement

Her marital status complicates the healthcare worker’s situation.

Her husband, who does not have a Singapore work permit, would need to relocate to Johor Bahru if she accepts the Singapore position.

I would need to commute 2-3 hours daily, and work locations would vary, including home visits. I’m also concerned about future family planning.

Online responses have been mixed, with many emphasizing the financial advantages.

“Working five years in Singapore could equal ten years of Malaysian earnings,” one user commented.

The Malaysian Exodus

Others suggested alternative arrangements, such as renting accommodation in Singapore and returning to Malaysia on weekends.

The situation highlights an ongoing trend of Malaysian healthcare professionals being attracted to Singapore’s higher salaries, even as they grapple with work-life balance considerations.

Singapura tarik ramai doktor & jururawat Malaysia. Kita mengalami brain drain & kekurangan tenaga kerja. Malah, ada yg mendapat kerja sebaik shj tamat pengajian.



Good for Singapore.

Good for those doctors & nurses.

But not good for our Rakyat & existing healthcare workers. https://t.co/xiv4pJ4E1g — Dr. Mahyuddin (@DrMahyuddin) February 1, 2025

When contacted, recruitment specialists noted that such salary disparities continue to drive talent migration between the two countries, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Over 1 million Malaysians live in Singapore, and more than 300,000 Malaysians cross the bridge into Singapore daily, many of them for work.

READ MORE: Netizens Argue RM5K Salary For Roti Canai Maker In Singapore Too Low, Some Make RM9,100 A Month

READ MORE: From RM2.5K To RM70K: A Paediatrician’s Journey Through The Trenches Of Medical Training

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.