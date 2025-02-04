Missing Since CNY: Woman Found Dead In Car At Kuala Selangor Beach

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The search for 34-year-old Yong Jia Yein, who went missing six days ago, has ended in tragedy.

Her body was found in her car at Pantai Remis, Kuala Selangor, this morning (4 February).

According to authorities, Yong’s blue Proton Iswara and her body were discovered around 7 AM.

With no immediate signs of foul play, Kuala Selangor police are investigating the case as sudden death.

‘No Unusual Behaviour’: Sister Recalls Last Normal Family Gathering Before Tragedy

Yong had left her residence at Pelangi Utama Apartments in Petaling Jaya on the first day of the Chinese New Year (29 January) and hadn’t been seen since.

Her family filed a police report and posted notices of missing persons on social media.

At the same time, friends and concerned community members joined the search effort, sharing posts and actively looking for her blue Proton Iswara in various locations.

According to Yong’s sister, she had appeared cheerful during their Chinese New Year’s Eve family visits and showed no signs of distress, with no known relationship issues that might have troubled her.

My sister suddenly drove away from home at 10 AM on the first day of Chinese New Year and never returned.

Yong replied to messages in the family WhatsApp group on the second day but has been unreachable since then, causing great concern among family members.

READ MORE: Family Intensifies Search For Missing Woman In Petaling Jaya

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew and China Press.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.