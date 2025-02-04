Lost RM500,000 In Parking Lot Returned To Owner After 8 Months

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

RM500,000 in cash left in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Bandar Sri Damansara, Selangor, has been returned to its rightful owner after eight months.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the money, found in a suitcase, had been returned to a company owner in his 50s.

The owner had previously filed a report to claim the money, and following a court order, the Deputy Public Prosecutor instructed the police to return the money to the owner.

He added that the police returned the money to the owner in mid-November last year, and the case has been closed.

Nevertheless, the incident secured its place in Malaysian social media lore, with countless memes about “accidentally” leaving half a million ringgit behind.

Sherpa’s Choice

Nepali security guard Sherpa Dawa discovered the suitcase while patrolling the mall’s 4th-floor parking lot on 20 March last year.

The 36-year-old’s split-second decision would later earn him recognition for his integrity.

When I found the bag, I didn’t feel scared because we were trained by the company and I knew it was my responsibility. I didn’t even think about the amount of money in the bag. I just did my job.

The company praised his dedication to his job as “something to be proud of,” setting an example in an industry where integrity matters most.

