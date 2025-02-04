Free Train Rides For 2 Days During Thaipusam Festival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Transport, through Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM), is offering free electric train rides in the Klang Valley for two days to encourage the public, especially Hindu devotees, to use public transportation during Thaipusam, making the festival more meaningful.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that the free rides will be available from 10 to 11 February, from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM.

“The public can enjoy this benefit by scanning through the automatic gates when exiting,” Loke announced during a press conference at the Batu Caves KTM station.

The station is a short walk to Batu Caves and is a convenient way to travel to the caves during Thaipusam.

This is the second consecutive year that KTM offers free electric train rides during Thaipusam.

500,000 Expected to Benefit from Thaipusam Transport Incentives

For smooth commuting, passengers only need to prepare their payment systems such as KTMB Mobile (KITS), KTM Komuter Link cards, local bank-issued debit and credit cards, or QR code physical tickets obtained from counters to scan through KTM’s preset gates that allow for free entry.

Additionally, Loke announced that on 9 and 12 February, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and children aged 2-6 years will enjoy a 50% discount on train fares, while children under 2 years will ride for free.

He noted that these fare reductions and free ride benefits have increased by 10% compared to last year and are expected to benefit up to 500,000 passengers.

Attendees are recommended to arrive at Batu Caves between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM to witness the start of Thaipusam festivities.

