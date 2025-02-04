Fatal Fall Incident At KL’s Sungei Wang Plaza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fatal fall incident occurred this morning at the prominent Sungei Wang Plaza shopping mall in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and it has not been determined whether the person was a visitor or a tenant of the mall.

Following the incident, the mall management promptly alerted the authorities, and police officers were deployed to the scene for evidence collection and investigation.

According to China Press, when contacted, Sungei Wang Plaza management confirmed that police had arrived at the scene and commenced their investigation.

All customers are currently prohibited from entering the mall until police investigations are complete. Security personnel will only allow entry after the investigation concludes.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.