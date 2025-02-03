Woman Asks Potential Suitors To Fill Google Form, Gets Accused Of Data Farming

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the advent of dating apps and blind date events, many seek their significant others via unconventional means. But there are some who take it a step further to cut through the nonsense and mind games of casual dating.

A woman on X (formerly Twitter) who goes by chloé shared a post on her account recently, with the intention of finding the perfect life partner for herself.

She asks in her post caption if she should put herself up on @twtjodoh, an X account where singles would share their photos and written profiles in hopes to find a match that would end up in matrimony.

However, chloé did not know what to write about herself and instead sets up a Google Form interview for prospective partners to fill.

In the form, she asks for details such as the “applicant’s” full name, job, family background, monthly salary and commitments, type of transport owned, phobias, and more.

https://twitter.com/theanggunz/status/1884825401501086145

Netizens share hilarious comments and words of caution

Other X users flocked to the comments section to leave humorous comments about chloé’s unusual and business-like method of searching for a life-long partner.

Some looked at it as a job application interview and jokingly asked if they needed to attach their resume and three-month payslip.

Meanwhile, some users erred on the side of caution, advising others against filling the Google Form for fear that the personal information given might be used in fraudulent activities.

While we may never know what her true intentions are, it’s not advisable to give away such sensitive information to strangers online.

Scammers often target the lonely and heartsick, who tend to be susceptible to falling for fraud methods that involve our emotions.

Just look back at the digital outbreak of the ILOVEYOU virus which affected 50 million computers in 2000 and you can already tell how the desire for love can lead to widespread chaos.

